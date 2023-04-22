Demi Moore Embraces Natural Beauty in Animal-Print Bikini Instagram Post with Her Beloved Dog

Beach buddies! Demi Moore just posted a couple of Instagram photos from a day at the beach with her four-legged friend, Pilaf.

In the first photo, the Striptease actress is lounging on an outdoor sofa and showing off her toned body in a cheeky, leopard print string bikini. In the second pic, she’s donned a pair of denim shorts for a trek into the sand.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

Moore’s body-baring swimsuit doesn’t appear to be from her own swimwear collab, Demi Moore x Andie. This line was designed to provide additional coverage and support to enhance women’s comfort and confidence on the beach.

According to People, the post received an overwhelmingly positive response from followers. One flirty user left the comment, “Lucky dog,” while others remarked that the St. Elmo’s Fire star hasn’t aged a bit.

Demi Moore Heads to the Beach with Dog, Pilaf

Demi Moore opened up about turning 60 last year, saying that age is merely a state of mind. The mother of three doesn’t believe that getting older should determine who you are or what you can do. She also pushed back against the concept that aging makes a woman less attractive. This certainly hasn’t been the case for the Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle actress!

Although Moore looked stunning in the pics, her dog was the real star of the show. The chihuahua took center stage in both photos, sitting on the star’s chest (blocking her face from view) in one slide, then resting in her arms in the other. The celeb captioned the Instagram post, “Pilaf takes the beach.”

Pilaf has a big presence on camera, but she’s very tiny in person! In fact, Moore recently considered submitting the pup to Guinness World Records for the “World’s Shortest Living Dog” category. According to People, the current title-holder is a chihuahua named Pearl, who is “shorter than a popsicle stick.”