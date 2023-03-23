Diane Keaton Is OK Being Single at 77, Says She’ll ‘Highly Unlikely’ Date Again

Diane Keaton is making it known that she doesn’t need a man! Yes, the actress revealed that she is actually done with the whole dating thing. Speaking with AARP the Magazine, the 77-year-old stated, “I don’t date.”

“Highly unlikely. I don’t remember anyone calling me, going, ‘This is So-and-So. I’d like to take you out.’ They don’t happen. Of course not.” Keaton has never been married but has had some pretty famous exes including Al Pacino, Warren Beatty, and Woody Allen. She adopted two children, 22-year-old duke, and 27-year-old Dexter, after she turned 50, but has revealed she is now an empty nester.

“They’re great, they’re doing good,” she went on to say about her children. Apparently Dexter is now married and Duke is living out on his own. But she said that her number one companion is her golden retriever Reggie, which was given to her by a friend who believed she needed a dog.

“I didn’t even ask for her,” she said of the pup. “He came to me and said, ‘I think you need this dog.’ I was like, ‘OK, I guess?’ Of course, now I just love her. Dogs are irresistible. They’re just idiots. Reggie is a big jerk, and she’s a great jerk, and she’s hilarious.”

The actress also went on to talk about being a social media star in her seventies with a whooping 2.4 million Instagram followers. She went on to admit that she has a small team to help her with her Instagram post, saying, “ I need the help, I cherish it. it’s like making little movies, in a way. It’s collaborative.”

Keaton Goes Viral

and in one of her most recent videos, she is seen dancing to Miley Cyrus’s “Flowers,” which quickly went viral gaining over a million likes.

“It was just one of those days when I thought, ‘I’m going to do something stupid,'” she stated. “The music was on, I was outdoors and thought, ‘What the heck.’ It happened out of nothing.”

This isn’t the first time that Keaton has been pretty candid about her dating life in her 60s and 70s. During an interview back in January, she stated that she hasn’t been on a date in over 15 years. “ they probably just thought, ‘enough’s enough…she’s too weird,” she went on to tell Extra. “I’m kind of odd, but I’m doing fine.”