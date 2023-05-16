Dolly Parton Facing Backlash Over Collaboration with Kid Rock on Her Upcoming Rock Album

Dolly Parton fans are confused and upset by her decision to feature controversial musician Kid Rock on her newest album.

Titled Rockstar, Parton’s first ever rock and roll album will contain nine original songs and 21 covers of beloved rock staples such as “Stairway to Heaven” and “Free Bird.” Loudwire tells us that the country star has collaborated with an impressive lineup of famous musicians on the album, including Joan Jett, Mötley Crüe’s Nikki Sixx, and Steven Tyler.

However, one name on the recently released track list has garnered a fair number of negative comments from fans. “Either/Or,” the seventh track on the album, features Kid Rock — an artist whose extreme opinions and attention-seeking behavior have made him a contentious member of the music community.

Some of Dolly Parton’s fans have taken to Twitter to express their disappointment, pointing out that many of the rapper’s core values are in direct opposition to hers. According to Whiskey Riff, one user wrote, “Can someone explain to me how Dolly Parton who very famously recently funded research towards a covid vaccine is collaborating with kid rock who dedicated a whole verse of a song to how he thinks covid is bullsh*t.”

Other commenters called out Kid Rock for being transphobic, recalling his violent reaction to Bud Light’s collaboration with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

“Dolly, you put the guy who shot Bud Light cans in the same album as Sir Elton John?” wrote one fan.

In light of the unpopular collaboration, some listeners have claimed that they will be boycotting the album, while others have called for the singer to remove “Either/Or” from the track list.

Parton’s new album was inspired by her 2022 induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame — an honor she initially didn’t think she deserved as a country singer.