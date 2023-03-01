Donna D’Errico Flaunts Her Sculpted Abs and Butt in New Instagram Pictures

Donna D’Errico is giving 20-somethings a run for their money. The 54-year-old former Playmate and Baywatch star may be a mother of two, but she still looks like a 21-year-old. She just flaunted her perfectly sculpted abs and butt in a stream of Instagram photos posted over the last month. And people want more!

Donna D’Errico Isn’t Afraid to Show Off Her Assets at 54

“The bikini that started it all. I now call it my trigger bikini,” D’Errico wrote alongside a picture of her derriere. It was covered, of course, in a red and white striped bikini bottom. Her 34D-22-34 proportions haven’t changed one bit since her Playboy days.

“They said I couldn’t, they said I shouldn’t. I said hold my beer,” she continued.

The OnlyFans model seemed to be referring to ongoing criticism she’s received from trolls about covering up. Not that she seems to mind. The blonde bombshell made a name for herself because she looks good and she still looks good, so what’s the problem? Her fans went wild with fire emojis and praises.

“Long may we continue to hold your beer.”

“God bless America.”

“To hell with the haters, you’re still a Goddess.”

That was just the beginning of Donna D’Errico’s February fashion show. Five days later, she posted a photo of herself in a red lace teddy on Valentine’s Day. There’s something about her innocent and sweet smile combined with the fact that one of her breasts appears to be on the verge of being exposed. D’Errico has mastered the art of seduction without being too over-the-top, perhaps because she knows she’s so beautiful.

D’Errico Made Thousands of People’s Valentine’s Days in a Red Lace Teddy

“I like this red one piece better than the other one. Happy Valentine’s Day y’all!” Donna wrote in the caption. “Calories from chocolate don’t count today so eat up!! What’s your favorite kind in a box of assorted chocolates?” D’Errico then explained her favorite quirky ways to eat chocolate, including putting bitten ones back in their container.

Her comments section was flooded with happy men. Some of them wanted to share their opinion on how to eat a Valentine’s chocolate and others were probably just feeling a little less lonely. And this is probably what D’Errico is aiming for because she’s previously opened up about feeling lonely in Los Angeles.

The Former Playmate Admits She’s Lonely and Has Made Peace With Her Sex Appeal

“LA is a very lonely city filled with beautiful lonely temporary people and I’m a human being just like everyone else,” she captioned a topless photo from November. “I want to love and to be loved. And sometimes the company of a beautiful man can feel like a sort of love, can’t it?

Maybe it’s just been her life trajectory or maybe she hasn’t found Mr. Right yet, but D’Errico further explained that she generally chooses to be single.

“…Mostly I prefer to be alone,” she continued. “It’s a heart numbing thing when so many men desire you but none love you. I realize that the deliberate use of sex appeal makes it difficult for people to appreciate other things about you. I make my peace with it.”

Donna D’Errico Credits a Vegan Diet and Exercise for Her Toned Body and Youthful Looks

Sex appeal aside, Donna D’Errico can offer some great inspiration to anyone who aspires to take care of their body a little more. While her ageless exterior may seem like she came from another planet, she actually credits her looks to a vegan diet. The model and actress has been a devoted animal activist for years and was the recipient of the 2019 LCA Celebrity Activist Award. Switching to a plant-based diet wasn’t intended to change what she looked like, but she said she noticed many benefits.

Donna D’Errico told Fox News that she became a vegan when she learned about factory farming. “There were happy benefits, like clearer skin, better digestion, better sleep — but that’s not why I do it,” she said. “I do it for the animals.” (Via Vegan Food & Living).

D’Errico also works out a lot. Those abs and buttocks didn’t just fall out of the sky. She’s previously shared videos of herself doing a range of exercises with her personal trainer, Spencer Brown.

“I’ve worked out my entire adult life but only now have found someone who is able to help me sculpt my body exactly the way I want it. Spencer is the BOMB and knows what the F he’s doing when he trains. Highly recommend him if you really want to achieve your goals,” D’Errico wrote in 2019. She’d already passed her 50th turn around the sun at that point, too.

“He listens to exactly how you want your body to change and knows how to make it happen for you,” she continued. “I told him I want to get more ‘cut’ in my shoulders and back while still maintaining a feminine look, and work on getting my legs and butt tighter. I’m already seeing a difference.”