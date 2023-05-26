Drew Barrymore Goes Viral For Comforting Fan In Tears Over Meeting Her ‘Childhood Idol’

During a recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the host and actress had a truly heartfelt encounter with a fan. Barrymore initially saw the fan crying, but was not aware that it was because of how much she adored the icon.

While filming her syndicated talk show, Barrymore spotted the audience member in tears and questioned the young woman. Barrymore starts to walk over to the girl while saying, “Are you okay? Did anything happen? Whose a** do I have to kick?” The talk show host also tripped on a chair on her way to the crying woman.

Drew Barrymore Comforted Emotional Audience Member

When Barrymore approaches the blue-haired audience member, her friend says, “She loves you so much.” Barrymore retorts, “Oh God, thank God it’s nothing bad! Did you see me coming up here like, ‘Tell me where they are! Because I will take them down… who made you cry?!'”

The young woman seated in the audience then takes the mic and says, “You’re just my childhood idol. I don’t want to be that person, to like, cry.” Barrymore excitedly responds, “Screw that! Be that person!” Barrymore then hugs the woman, and asks her what her name is, before hearing “Olivia.”

Olivia continues to cry as she and Barrymore hug tightly before Barrymore sits in the woman’s lap. Barrymore says “I have the urge to do this. This is just such an honor for me to meet you. I’m sorry, I have dumpling breath.”

At the end of the embrace, Barrymore adds, “And it’s so funny that you would say, ‘I don’t want to cry here.’ I cry here all the time.”

The Drew Barrymore Show airs in syndication on weekdays at 3 PM and is distributed by CBS Media Ventures. The show’s third season raked in an average of 1.21 million viewers and was ranked as the fourth most-watched syndicated talk show. At the 2023 Emmy Awards, The Drew Barrymore Show was nominated for five Emmys including Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host for Barrymore. The Drew Barrymore Show was renewed for a fourth season in January of this year.

