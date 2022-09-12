Drew Barrymore Has Tearful Reunion With Ex-Boyfriend Justin Long

Drew Barrymore recently spoke very highly of their on-again, off-again boyfriend Justin Long on The Drew Barrymore Show. Only a month later, he magically appears as a guest on the program’s Season 3 premiere, which airs today.

A preview of the episode features Barrymore tearing up over Long, telling him, “I’ll love you, always.” (To be clear, their relationship is currently at friend level.)

“I feel like we’ve been through so much together,” Drew Barrymore further said, according to Entertainment Weekly Canada. “When we used to talk and FaceTime I was always like, ‘You know, I’ve really grown up, Justin.’ I always wanted to prove to you what a different person I was then when we dated.”

“You were the best,” Long said, returning the compliment. “Fun chaos … most hedonism is fun.”

Drew Barrymore Reminisces About Relationship With Justin Long

Drew Barrymore walked down memory lane (without Long present) during her A Little Bit Extra segment with comedian Mike Birbiglia about their time filming the comedy Going the Distance together. The 2010 comedy also starred Charlie Day, Jason Sudeikis, and Christina Applegate.

“It’s weird! I didn’t get why we were ever an interesting couple, like that didn’t make any sense to me,” Barrymore said of her relationship with Long. “We’re not exciting.”

“We dated for many years. I was very much in love with Justin. You know why?” Because he’s funny.”

“You want to know why he gets all the ladies?” Drew Barrymore asked, directing this question toward the audience. Apparently, it occurred to her all the different directions that question could take people, because she laughed and added somewhat archly, “Well, there’s a few reasons, but the comedy is definitely [one of them].

Drew Barrymore added: “He is one of the sharpest, wittiest [people]. He’s brilliant, and he’ll just knock your socks off with laughter.”

Long is currently dating Kate Bosworth, according to Suggest.com.