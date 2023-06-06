Drew Barrymore Sets Record Straight Over Relationship With Her Mother: ‘Never Wished She Was Dead’

The actress and TV host recently spoke with Vulture for a profile. She took to Instagram to explain her relationship with her mother, Jaid. Drew Barrymore won her emancipation from Jaid and her father, John Drew Barrymore, when she was just 14 years old, but now their relationship is much different.

Videos by Rare

Misinformation

“You know what, to all you tabloids out there, you have been f**king with my life since I was 13 years old,” Drew stated in a video posted to Instagram. “I have never said that I wished my mother was dead. How dare you put those words in my mouth.”

She continued: “I have been vulnerable, and tried to figure out a very difficult, painful relationship, while admitting it is difficult to do while a parent is alive, and that for those of us that have to figure that out in real-time, cannot wait as in they cannot wait for the time. Not that the parent is dead.”

She told the tabloids not to “twist her words,” repeating that she never said she wished her mother was dead.

“In fact, I go on to say that I wish that I never have to live an existence where I would wish that on someone because that is sick,” the hostess continued.

Records Straight

In the interview in question, Barrymore made no indications that she wished her mother dead.

“I don’t want to live in a state where I wish someone to be gone sooner than they’re meant to be so I can grow,” she said in the interview.

“I actually want her to be happy and thrive and be healthy.”Vulture also reported in its story that Drew still supports Jaid financially. “But I have to f**king grow in spite of her being on this planet,” she continued.

She rejected the idea that she wished anything negative for her mother. “I dared to say it, and I didn’t feel good. I do care. I’ll never not care. I don’t know if I’ve ever known how to fully guard, close off, not feel, build the wall up.”