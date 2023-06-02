Elliot Page Reveals Secret Romance With Kate Mara While While Dating Max Minghella

In his upcoming memoir titled Pageboy, Elliot Page revealed he once had a fling with actress Kate Mara while she was in a relationship. The acclaimed actor, who currently stars on Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy, claims that he had a relationship with Mara in the 2010s and that it was kept a secret. Page and Mara once played lovers in the 2017 drama, My Days of Mercy.

In Pageboy, Page writes, “The first person I fell for after my heart was broken was Kate Mara. She had a boyfriend at the time, the lovely and talented Max Minghella… I never thought I could be in love with two people and now I know I can.”

Elliot Page Details Fling With Kate Mara

Pageboy continues, “This was right after I’d come out as gay and it was a time of exploration and also heartbreak. I think my relationship, or whatever you want to call it with Kate, very much encapsulates a certain dynamic that I consistently found myself in, which was falling for people that — I think a lot of us do this — who aren’t fully available. And the sort of safety in that and the highs and the lows and the serotonin bump, and then it goes away.”

Page also revealed that he and Mara are still close friends. The memoir states, “And I think that is definitely a pattern in my life… I think the love and care that we have for each other is it’s very own special thing. Separate from the intimacy that I write about.” Page and Mara will be working alongside each other for a book event later this month.

Page is an Oscar-nominated actor known for appearing in the films Juno, X-Men: The Last Stand, X-Men: Days of Future Past, Whip It, and, Inception. In 2020, Page came out as a transgender man. His character in The Umbrella Academy, Vanya Hargreeves, transitioned in the show as well, and went by the name Viktor Hargreeves beginning in season 3. Pageboy will be available to purchase on June 6.

Mara has since split from Max Minghella, and is currently married to actor Jamie Bell. Mara and Bell share a son and a daughter, and Mara is also the stepmother to Bell’s son from his previous marriage to Evan Rachel Wood.