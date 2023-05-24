Emily Ratajkowski Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous In One-Piece Swimsuit

Crochet never looked so good! Emily Ratajkowski just modeled a backless one-piece swimsuit that’s downright knotty.

The My Body author posted photos of herself in the skin-baring suit on Instagram to promote her swimwear line, Inamorata. A carousel of images shows her strutting her stuff on the beach, displaying a plunging neckline in the front and a thong in the back.

“Encinitas 5.26,” read the caption, perhaps implying that the suit would be available to purchase later this month.

EmRata Models Her Sizzling Swimwear Line

Emily Ratajkowski has been making her foray into the fashion world as more than a model, working with sustainable clothing brand Mirror Palais. Recently, the 31-year-old turned heads on Instagram in a post teasing her collaboration with the womenswear company.

In a series of photos and videos, EmRata looks stunning on the back of a motorcycle wearing a white, midriff-baring tee with the Brazilian flag on it. However, it was the model’s microscopic white shorts that garnered the most attention.

According to Cosmopolitan, driving the motorcycle was none other than the founder of Mirror Palais, Marcelo Gaia. Again, Ratajkowski captioned the post “5.26,” tagging both Gaia’s clothing brand and her own.

The Gone Girl actress also shared outtakes from the shoot on the Inamorata Instagram page, giving followers a little context in the caption.

“When @marcelogaia and I started talking about what we wanted to make for the @mirrorpalais x @inamoratawoman collection, he immediately knew he wanted to bring me to Brazil,” she wrote. “Even though my trip to Rio was quick, I fell in love completely. Thank you, Marcelo, for taking me to your favorite city and introducing me to your mama’s culture. I can’t wait to come back and I can’t wait for you all to see what we cooked up. 5.26 (this set might be my favorite).”

Although Ratajkowski was rumored to be in a relationship with singer Harry Styles for a hot minute, a later interview with HommeGirls revealed that the model is single and loving every minute of it. However, she made headlines by stating that she’d be more than open to dating a woman in the future, citing rapper Megan Thee Stallion as a celebrity crush.