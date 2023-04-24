Emily Ratajkowski Responds to Viral Photos of Her Kissing Harry Styles

After model Emily Ratajkowski, 31, was photographed kissing Harry Styles, 29, who is the former beau of Ratajkowski‘s close friend Olivia Wilde, 39, she commented that a potential romance with the popular singer shouldn’t be so significant to the public. In an interview with Vogue Spain, Ratajkowski claims she is just wanting time with her two-year-old son after her recent separation from Sebastian Bear-McClard, and that she finds it “very strange” that anyone is interested in a potential romance between her and Styles.

In the interview, Ratajkowski said, “It’s very bizarre to have certain experiences and then have the whole world know about them and comment on them. I’m just a person who’s gone from a three-year relationship to a four-year relationship, so this is the first time in a long time that I’ve been in a dating stage.”

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

Emily Ratajkowski Doesn’t Understand the Significance of Her Love Life

Ratajkowski continued, saying, “Not that I’m surprised, but it’s a tiny slice of my life. Most of my life is focused on my son and my work. But I guess these issues don’t inspire the same flashy headlines. The invasion of private aspects is very hard for me.” While Ratajkowski tried to understate the power of the rumors, she never denied them.

Ratajkowski also dished on the potential feud between her and Wilde, which she claims isn’t exactly real. The model and former actress said, “I feel bad for Olivia, because she has had to suffer this situation on several occasions.” It was reported by a reliable source that “Harry and Emily know each other. They have been friendly for a while.”

Ratajkowski has been linked to several famous men since her separation from Bear-McClard including Brad Pitt, Pete Davidson, and Eric Andre. Ratajkowski has also been in the media as of late because of a book of essays she published back in 2021 titled My Body. My Body details the self-proclaimed feminist’s negative experiences with men in Hollywood and also serves as a reflection on her life experiences.

READ MORE: Emily Ratajkowski Says She Felt Objectified and Judged as a Woman in the Industry