Emma Heming Willis Celebrates Bruce Willis’ Birthday: His Love Feels Like the ‘Coziest Blanket’

Emma had a double reason to celebrate on Sunday – her 45th birthday and Father’s Day with the Willis family. To mark the occasion, she took to Instagram and shared adorable photos of herself and her husband Bruce Willis snuggled up together.

Videos by Rare

All The Love

“His love feels like the warmest coziest blanket. Once you’re wrapped in it, you never want to get out,” she posted to her Instagram Story.

Emma celebrated her birthday by sharing a delightful video on Instagram. In the video, she can be seen wearing a cute birthday hat while blowing out candles on a cake. It was a heartwarming moment that showed her playful and fun-loving side.

“So many candles on this bad boy it could have taken down our house! None the less, what a beautiful day it was,” she captioned the post.

“It’s my birthday and I’ve had an epic week getting to celebrate with some of my beloved family and friends. I’m making a few BIG birthday wishes! This one I hope you could make a reality,” Emma added in another post.

Admiration and Appreciated

The post continued: “Text or call a person in your life that’s a caregiver and let them know here is X, Y, or Z I can do to help you this week. If the caregiver says, ‘I’m fine, I don’t need anything,’ which most likely is what they just might say, then drop some food at their doorstep or flowers or a small something and text them after to let them know it’s there.”

“Or honestly, just tell them thank you and that they are doing a great job,” she shared. “That kindness and support will go such a long long way.”

For Father’s Day, Emma posted about her “deep appreciation and respect I have for Bruce as I watch him father our little ones.”