Emma Heming Willis Shares Heartwarming Gesture from Their 9-Year-Old Daughter Amidst Bruce’s Dementia Battle

Bruce Willis’s daughter, Evelyn, recently did the sweetest thing for her father, who has dementia. His wife, Emma Heming Willis, hopped onto Instagram to share the heartwarming tale.

“So I have to tell you this story, and I’m going to try and do it without crying,” the model said in a candid, makeup-free video. “Because when Evelyn told me this story, I was an absolute puddle.”

Heming recounted how her daughter, 9, had been using her free time during school to research “fun facts about dementia” to learn more about her father’s illness.

“Did you know that people with dementia can become severely dehydrated?” Evelyn asked her mom.

“I didn’t know that,” replied Heming. “Evelyn, we will always make sure daddy has a bottle of water in hand.”

Caring Daughter Evelyn Looks Out for Her Dad, Bruce Willis

Emma Heming was quick to praise her daughter for being so thoughtful.

“Thank you for letting me know,” she told the 9-year-old, “But that is the most loving and compassionate thing that you can do is to be curious and educate yourself on your dad’s disease.”

According to ET Canada, 31-year-old Scout Willis, one of Bruce’s daughters with ex-wife Demi Moore, commented on the beautiful post.

“Omg Evelyn!!!!!!!,” she wrote. “that story made me a puddle of tenderness!”

Before being diagnosed with dementia, the Die Hard actor suffered from aphasia, forcing him to take a step back from his career. According to the Mayo Clinic, aphasia makes it difficult to speak, write, and understand language. It’s usually caused by a stroke, head injury, or degenerative disease.

In February, his wife revealed that Willis had been diagnosed with FTD, or frontotemporal dementia.

“Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis,” Heming wrote in an Instagram post.

She continued, “We know in our hearts that – if he could today — he would want to respond by bringing global attention and a connectedness with those who are also dealing with this debilitating disease and how it impacts so many individuals and their families.”