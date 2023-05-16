Eva Mendes Proves She’s Ryan Gosling’s Biggest Fan By Wearing ‘Barbie’ Shirt

Barbie might have some big competition when it comes to Ken — at least the version that’s played by Ryan Gosling!

Eva Mendes just shared an adorable photo to Instagram promoting her husband’s upcoming Barbie movie. The post shows the 49-year-old actress wearing a white t-shirt with an image of Gosling in his Ken costume, complete with bleached hair and sleeveless jean vest. The text reads, “Barbie 2023″ and “Ryan Gosling as Ken.”

Mendes captioned the post, “Got that real big Kenergy. Coz girls is players too.” Fans went wild over her shirt in the comments section, according to E! News. One user wrote, “respectfully i NEED this top,” while another said, ” Girl you can’t just post a glorious shirt then not say where to buy it!”

Move Over, Barbie — Ken Only Needs One #1 Fan

If you’re already picturing Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling on the red carpet in cute, matching Barbie and Ken outfits, don’t get your hopes up. The Training Day actress has already revealed that she will not be joining her husband at awards shows or promotional events.

Earlier this year, Mendes shared a photo of her and Gosling promoting their film The Place Beyond the Pines in 2012. When a fan commented that they couldn’t wait to see the pair doing the same for Barbie, the actress responded, “What a cool comment, thank you. But we don’t do those things together. Like these photos I’ve been posting, Im only comfortable posting because it’s already out there.”

Eva Mendes has already retreated from the spotlight by taking a break from her acting career. While she doesn’t consider herself fully retired, she did claim last year that she’s not eager to jump back in the saddle.

“Right now, I’m keeping it in the home with my kids,” she said.