Evan Rachel Wood’s Ex Jamie Bell Gets Primary Custody of Son

It has been reported that Westworld actress Evan Rachel Wood is losing primary custody of her son, Jack. Primary custody has now been awarded to fellow actor Jamie Bell, who is the boy’s father and Wood’s former partner.

Back in February 2021, Wood accused ex-partner Marilyn Manson of abuse and sexual assault. Wood moved to Nashville, Tennesse full-time in 2020, and did not bring 9-year-old Jack to visit his father back in Los Angeles for the holidays. Wood claimed that she didn’t feel safe traveling to Los Angeles because of the criminal investigation that she was involved in regarding Manson (whose real name is Brian Warner). Warner has denied all allegations made against him.

Evan Rachel Wood No Longer Has Primary Custody of 9-Year-Old Son

The Blast obtained court documents regarding Wood and Bell’s case, with one stating that Jack will “primarily live with [Bell] in Los Angeles. [Wood] shall have custody of Jack one (1) extended weekend per month from Friday, after school or 10:00 a.m.” The critically lauded actress will also have custody on some holidays, as well as longer school breaks.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

During a March 2021 visit with his son, Bell said that Jack wouldn’t stop talking about the alleged abuse that his mother experienced. Bell said, “Jack voiced his concern for his safety and reminded us repeatedly of the man who hurt his mom, and displayed emotional outbursts related to the case his mother is involved in. When I mentioned fun things to do in the future, Jack told me he could only do them ‘if Brian is in jail.’”

Bell continued, saying that he felt “absolutely appalled and terrified that Evan is feeding this information to our [son]… Evan previously made similar allegations of abuse against Marilyn Manson, which has been well documented in the press. Their relationship and alleged abuse took place many years ago. I fully support Evan and any victim of abuse. But any such abuse here is not new and does not involve me or our son.”

Bell, who shares two children with his current wife Kate Mara, fought for years to receive custody of Jack. Bell stated that he needed “help to get Jack back home. For seven years I shared equal custody of Jack with his mother and now his mother has been keeping him from me… This is an absolute nightmare. It makes no sense to me. I am not trying to take Jack away from Evan. I just want to go back to the shared custody we had in Los Angeles.”