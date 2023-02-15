Everything We Know About ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ Starring Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix

Lady Gaga revealed her next role, starring alongside Joaquin Phoenix. The singer is set to star in the Joker sequel, sharing a dark and romantic photo on her social media account late on Tuesday, to mark the end of Valentine’s Day.

The image, taken from “Joker: Folie à Deux,” features Gaga’s character in an intimate embrace with Phoenix’s Joker. Gaga’s only comment was the title of the sequel and a joker’s hat emoji.

Joker: Folie à Deux

Todd Phillips, who directed the 2019 Joker movie, shared the same photo on his Instagram page with the caption, “Happy Valentines Day.” Gaga and Phillips previously collaborated on A Star Is Born, which Phillips produced. The Warner Bros. “Joker” sequel is reportedly being filmed in New York and Los Angeles, with a planned release date of October 4, 2024.

The exact role of the singer/actress is still unconfirmed, but a teaser from last summer suggested that she may be portraying Harley Quinn, a Batman villain previously portrayed by Margot Robbie in several DC films.

JOKER

The first film, Joker, followed the downward spiral of Arthur Fleck, an aspiring comic plagued by troubles as he transformed into the iconic DC villain.

With over $1 billion in global box office earnings, the film is the highest-grossing R-rated film in history. The acclaimed movie received 11 Oscar nominations, and ultimately won two awards, including Best Actor for Phoenix and Best Original Score for Hildur Guðnadóttir.

The upcoming sequel, “Folie à Deux,” references a psychiatric term that describes a shared mental illness between two individuals in close association.