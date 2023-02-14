Experts Say Steven Tyler’s Sexual Assault Lawsuit is ‘Unusual’

In December 2022, news outlets caught wind of a woman by the name of Julia Holcomb, now Misley, accusing Steven Tyler of sexual assault. She alleges that the Aerosmith singer sexually abused her in the 1970s when she was only sixteen years old.

Misley filed a lawsuit against Tyler when Califonia temporarily lifted the statute of limitation for people that suffered abuse during their childhood.

Clear Evidence

Legal experts are saying that this case in particular is “unusual” because Julia Misley will be able to use Steven Tyler’s own words against him as evidence.

Most of these lawsuits are settled outside of court, but Julia’s case has been escalated to a jury trial. She will have a chance to share her story.

“I want this action to expose an industry that protects celebrity offenders, to cleanse and hold accountable an industry that both exploited and allowed me to be exploited for years, along with so many other naive and vulnerable kids and adults.

Because I know that I am not the only one who suffered abuse in the music industry, I feel it is time for me to take this stand and bring this action, to speak up and stand in solidarity with the other survivors.”

Fading Dreams

Julia goes on to explain how she wants her story to shed light on the rampant sexual abuse that takes place in the music industry. She describes how it took over her life at a young age and how much of it struggle it was to escape the life she lead.

She credits her Catholic faith and her attorney Jeff Anderson for aiding her in this stage of her recovery.

Tyler is certainly not the first public figure to be accused of sexual assault. Many victims have come forward to recount the terrifying tales of what they’ve suffered at the hands of Hollywood’s elite. Many who make it out of “the life” warn those that covet the lifestyle to be grateful that they aren’t a part of it.

Read More: Steven Tyler Accused of Sexual Assaulting Minor