Foo Fighters Joined by Taylor Hawkins’ Son on Drums For Boston Calling Music Festival

Shane, the son of Taylor Hawkins, paid tribute to his father’s legacy by joining the Foo Fighters on stage. At the Boston Calling music festival held at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston, Massachusetts, the Foo Fighters delivered an electrifying performance at the second show of their latest tour

During their set, 17-year-old Shane showcased his drumming skills once more while accompanying the band on the song “I’ll Stick Around.”

“How about we do a song with one of my favorite drummers in the world? Ladies and gentlemen, Shane Hawkins!,” Dave Grohl told the audience.

Originally scheduled to perform at the music festival in 2022 alongside Taylor, the Foo Fighters withdrew from the event following his untimely passing at the age of 50 in March of that same year.

Tragically, Hawkins passed away while on tour with the band in Colombia on March 25, 2022.

The recent performance at the Boston Calling festival marked the Foo Fighters’ second show with their new drummer, Josh Freese, who officially joined the group earlier this month.

It remains uncertain whether Freese will become a permanent member of the band or if he will continue to fill in for live shows. He joins existing members Grohl, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, and Rami Jaffee.

Should Freese become a permanent member, he would be the band’s third drummer (excluding Grohl), following in the footsteps of Hawkins and William Goldsmith, who played on the 1997 album “The Colour and the Shape.”

During the performance on Friday, Grohl candidly addressed the audience, sharing the challenges they faced in returning to the stage without Hawkins. “I’m gonna do it for Taylor’s family, and I’m gonna do it for Taylor, because we used to sing it together,” Ghrol stated. “So our band is truly like a family. Because we’ve been together for so long, we truly love each other. So tonight, all of our families are here because we have to do this together.”

