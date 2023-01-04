Former UFC Star Phil Baroni Charged With Murdering Girlfriend in Mexico

UFC Veteran Phil Baroni Has been arrested by Mexican authorities after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and killed her. According to local news outlets Tribuna de la Bahia, the 46-year-old was arrested on Sunday in San Pancho, a town in the state of Nayarit in Mexico. This after he contacted the Policia Estatal Turistica and informed them that his girlfriend, Paola, was unconscious in the room at the Jardin San Pancho Hotel.

According to reports, authorities discovered the woman naked lying in her bed and covered with a blanket. She appeared to have been struck several times and had bruises on her body and face. When police arrived she had no vital signs.

After being questioned, Baroni told police that the duo was smoking marijuana and drinking beer when she revealed that she had an affair with another man. That’s when Baroni told Paola to get in the shower, but she quickly refused. He then allegedly grabbed her and threw her in the shower when she hit her forehead and fell back hitting her head once more.

Phil Baroni Charged With Murdering Girlfriend

Baroni stated he helped her up to her feet and quickly put her on the bed. That’s when he took her clothes off and covered her with the blanket since she was cold. After a few minutes, Baroni said Bella asked him to get her a beer and some cigarettes. When he returned, he said he thought she was sleeping but realized she was unresponsive as he tried to wake her up.

Local authorities quickly informed the Public Ministry of the incident, which then began to investigate Baroni who is potentially facing a charge for murder. He was quickly arrested and is currently being held in custody at Juzgado Municipal Administrativo de Valle de Banderas.

Baroni competed professionally in MMA for almost a decade from 2000 to 2019. He fought for the Pride FC and the UFC, competing for Bellator, Strikeforce, ONE Championship. In early 2000 he became quite a name, being dubbed as The New York Bad Ass, and was once considered a title Contender. He has an MMA record of 16 to 19 and fought some big names in his area including Joe Riggs, Frank Shamrock, Dave Menne, Matt Lindland, Evan Tanner, and more.