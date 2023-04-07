Founding Mötley Crüe Member Files Lawsuit Against Band Amid Ugly Fallout

Mick Mars, longtime Mötley Crüe guitarist and founding member, is suing the band for essentially kicking him out.

This lawsuit comes as a result of the band’s response to his retirement from touring. In 2022, Mars announced that he would no longer be able to travel with Mötley Crüe due to his worsening Ankylosing Spondylitis, an inflammatory spine disease that has caused the musician a great deal of pain over the years.

Despite his decision to stop touring, Mick Mars did not intend to retire from Mötley Crüe. The guitarist’s lawyer, Ed McPherson, claims that Mars was still willing to record with the band and perform in a “residency situation,” according to CNN.

However, Mars alleges that the other members of the band conspired to remove him, not only from his duties as a guitarist but from his shares in the group.

“It is beyond sad that, after 41 years together, a band would try to throw out a member who is unable to tour anymore because he has a debilitating disease. Mick has been pushed around for far too long in this band, and we are not going to let that continue,” McPherson stated.

Mötley Crüe Sued for Forcing Mick Mars Into Retirement

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JUNE 16: Vince Neil and Mick Mars of Mötley Crüe perform onstage during The Stadium Tour at Truist Park on June 16, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Mick Mars claims that Mötley Crüe pressured him to agree to a severance package that would take away his holdings in the band (25% ownership in various enterprises), replacing them with a 5% stake in the upcoming 2023 tour. Now, the guitarist is demanding transparency from his fellow musicians as far as their business dealings after he announced the end of his touring career.

Mars also accused bassist Nikki Sixx of bullying him throughout the years, eventually gaslighting him into believing that he was making mistakes near the end of his time with the band. He claims that the other members weren’t actually playing live, but miming to pre-recorded tracks.

NBC tells us that Sasha Frid, Mötley Crüe’s lawyer, has claimed that the band went above and beyond their duties toward Mars.

“Retiring from touring is resigning from the band,” he stated. “The band’s primary function is to tour and perform concerts. And as you saw from the amendment, if a shareholder resigns, he cannot receive any compensation from touring— which is what Mick is trying to get. It’s clear-cut that Mick is not entitled to any more money.”

Frid also addressed the live performance accusations.

“Mötley Crüe always performs its songs live, but during the last tour, Mick struggled to remember chords, played the wrong songs and made constant mistakes which led to his departure from the band,” the attorney said.

Nikki Sixx has responded to the lawsuit on Twitter, writing “Sad day for us and we don’t deserve this considering how many years we’ve been propping him up— We still wish him the best and hope he find’s lawyers and managers who aren’t damaging him. We love you Mick.”