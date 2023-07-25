Futurama Returning After 10-Year Hiatus

Good news for Futurama fans – the popular animated series about a workplace 1,000 years from now is making a comeback after a 10-year hiatus.

Like the animated series Family Guy, which has been cancelled twice and revived twice, Futurama has a strong fanbase that has always clamored for new episodes. Its initial debut in 1999 had a four-season run on Fox that ended in 2003. But fans demanded more, and from 2007 to 2009 four feature-length, direct-to-video Futurama films were released. In 2010, Comedy Central grabbed the sitcom and produced four more seasons of the sci-fi comedy, which ended in 2013. Beginning in September, Hulu picks up where Comedy Central left off, with two new seasons guaranteed.

Futurama follows the workplace adventures of Philip J. Fry, a 20th Century delivery boy in New York City who accidentally cryogenically froze himself on January 1, 2000 and is unthawed on December 31, 2999. Fry continues the only work he knows how to do – delivery boy – but now he’s living in New New York City and making deliveries in space with a host of alien and robot friends.

Futurama was created by Matt Groening and David Cohen in 1999 on the heels of Groening’s massive success with The Simpsons, which on its debut in 1989 was the first primetime animated series since The Flintstones left the airwaves 23 years before. With 33 seasons behind it and a new season scheduled for 2023, The Simpsons has long held the title of America’s longest-running-ever scripted primetime television show.