Garth Brooks Says He Once Accidentally Showered With Steven Tyler

You just never know where you’ll run into Steven Tyler.

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, country star Garth Brooks recently recalled an awkward encounter that he shared with the Aerosmith frontman.

“I showered with him,” he told host Kelly Clarkson. “We were playing the Last Play at Shea — Billy Joel — they’re getting ready to tear down Shea Stadium in New York, and I go out there and I’m late anyway, and they just have the baseball showers.”

Next thing he knew, he had company.

“I’m in there showering, getting ready for the show, and I had soap in my eyes, I look around, and there’s Steven Tyler. He’s showering too. ‘Hey, how ya doin’?'” the No Fences singer laughed. “How many people get to say that?”

Garth Brooks Tells the Story Behind the Shower Encounter

Meanwhile, Kelly Clarkson revealed that she also had a connection with the rockstar, albeit a less intimate one.

“I thought I was gonna marry Steven Tyler,” she told her guest, amid laughter from the audience.

Tyler may be an icon for rock and roll fans, but Garth Brooks revealed to Clarkson that it was when he met his own idol, Dolly Parton, that he was truly starstruck. The In Pieces singer recently co-hosted the ACM Awards alongside the Steel Magnolias actress, calling her the “G.O.A.T” (which stands for “greatest of all time”) of country music.

“I’m not sure there’s any greater country song,” Brooks said, referring to Parton’s hit single, “Jolene.”

On working with Dolly Parton, the musician said, “She was very sweet. I remember when I got the call, and I’m going, ‘I’m talking to Dolly Parton!’ I just couldn’t believe it, because I’m such a fan!”

Currently, Brooks is preparing to kick off his Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum in Caesar’s Palace. His opening performance takes place May 18.