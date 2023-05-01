Gayle King Says She Has No Intention of Retiring: ‘I’m Looking for More Work’

Gayle King is usually delivering the news, but more recently, she’s making it.

Along with hosting CBS This Morning, King also has a SiriusXM show, and will soon join NBA legend Charles Barkley for a CNN program.

So it’s clear that even at the age of 68, she will not be slowing down. Not even close.

“I stand before you at 68-years-old. Walter Cronkite had to retire from CBS at 65,” King said after receiving the Journalist Icon Award at TheGrio’s Washington D.C. Gala. “He didn’t have a choice.”

King, however, added she does have the option to keep working — so that’s precisely what she intends to do.

“I’m not even kind of thinking about retiring,” she said. “Not even kind of. I’m looking for more work.”

Prior to King receiving the award, Diana Ross staged a series of hits, including Upside Down, I’m Coming Out, The Boss and of course, the Supremes’ Stop! In the Name of Love.

Longtime journalist Byron Allen then presented the award to King and offered plenty of praise.

“I wanted to just show you what you gave birth to,” Allen said to King. “You are the one who opened the door. … Everybody on this stage owes you a huge debt of gratitude.”

King was expected to attend the CBS White House Correspondents Dinner afterparty, and we can assume she did. Though she did leave it open to doubt.

“Note to self. Never follow Byron Allen or Diana Ross because I came in, and I said, ‘Byron, I really have to go,'” she joked.

But actually from the sounds of things, not only is King staying, but she’s looking to add to her already impressive resume.