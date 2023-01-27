George Clooney, Snoop Dogg, and Chris Martin Reunite on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ 20 Years Later

A blast from the past occurred yesterday on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, after the host welcomed guests Chris Martin, Snoop Dogg, and George Clooney who all walked in wearing the same outfit they wore on the premiere episode back in 2003. This in order to celebrate the show’s 20th anniversary.

The clip, which was uploaded to the show’s YouTube channel, shows the 55-year-old host introducing Clooney, 61, with a shot that shows a split screen to show a younger version of the actor walking into the studio for the very first time. Clooney had two glasses filled with ice and a bottle of tequila, which was also shown side by side with the current version of the star, who brought similar items for the late-night host.

“George, you know, the last time you were here, you weren’t even a billionaire — you were just a lowly, filthy multi-millionaire,” Kimmel teased taking a drink next to Snoop, 51, and Kimmel’s sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez.

Happy 20th Anniversary!

When Kimmel asked if things went well for Clooney after the show, he recalled that he was “so drunk and didn’t even remember.” “I’m just watching [the premiere episode] and I’m like, ‘You got thinner and I got old,” he joked.

Snoop, Clooney and Kimmel then went on to reminisce about high school, with Kimmel pulling several photos of Clooney, saying that the then 15-year-old had “Bell’s palsy there and half of my face is paralyzed.” Kimmel then offered a toast in order to lighten up the mood a little bit, as a trio took a sip from their drinks.

Martin also appeared on the show and apologized to Kimmel for not being able to put something together at the last minute for the 20th anniversary, teasing that he had something better while handing him a music box.

“Clocks”- Coldplay

As a late-night host opened the box, Martin began to sing “Clocks,” which was performed by Coldplay on the premiere of the show, with a string orchestra and backup dancers from the audience. The rest of the band then joined for a special rooftop concert full of fireworks that blasted behind them.

Reaching 20 years is certainly a milestone for Kimmel as he revealed last year that he was considering ending the show following his contract expiration in 2023. During an appearance on Variety’s Award Circuit podcast, he stated, “I wish I knew what I was gonna do. I have moments where I go, ‘I cannot do this anymore.’ And I have moments where I go, ‘What am I gonna do with my life if I’m not doing this anymore?’ It’s a very complicated thing. And there are practical considerations, and there are family and friend considerations and coworker considerations.”

He continued, “Eventually, I am going to have to stop doing this. I’m not going to do this forever. I would not be honest at all if I said that I have decided one way or the other. I’m thinking about it a lot, though.”

Luckily for us, he decided to renew his contract for a total of three more years, joking in the Press announcement, “After two decades at ABC, I am now looking forward to three years of what they call ‘quiet quitting.’ “