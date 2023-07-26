“Get Over It, Baby!”: LL Cool J Speaks On Miranda Lambert Selfie Controversy

Country singer Miranda Lambert did a really dumb thing when she stopped her show to complain that two young women were taking selfies instead of doe-eyed worship at the altar of her talent.

“I’m gonna stop right here for a second,” Lambert said in the middle of a song she was crooning as if her proctologist was going in dry and without a glove. “These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song. It’s pissing me off a little bit. We’re here to hear some country music tonight. I’m singing some country damn music. Shall we start again?”

LL Cool J chimed in on the incident while he was being interviewed on the Mercedes in the Morning radio show. The legendary hip-hop artist, who makes Lambert look like she’s interning at a 7-Eleven, said the country singer needed to respect how her fans interact with her art.

“[The] way people choose to interact with that art or engage it or appreciate it is up to them,” said the rapper who is so beloved by the world that his name literally means “Ladies Love Cool James.” “If you want to come to my show and you want to sit there and eat a bowl of potato salad with a baseball hat down to your nose, that’s what you choose to do. You gotta let the fans do what they want to do. What about the thousands of people who aren’t doing that? What, you got rules? No yellow shirts!”

LL Cool Jay, who’s sold 14 million albums compared to Lambert’s 8 million, added, “You guys come to the show, enjoy yourself… if you want to take selfies. If you want to bring the old Polaroids from the early 1800s, that’s up to you. Miranda, get over it, baby. They’re fans. It’s fans.”

After Lambert spewed from her pie-hole, some fans decided to leave. One exiting fan was heard saying, “Let’s go, come on, you don’t do that to fans.”