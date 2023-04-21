Gina Rodriguez Shares the Story of Baby Charlie’s Birth and the Meaning Behind His Name

A month into motherhood, actress Gina Rodriguez is sharing her son Charlie’s birth story.

The 38-year-old sat down with People to talk about her baby boy, whom she shares with fellow Miss Bala actor Joe LoCicero.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

“I’m like in newborn heaven, honestly,” Rodriguez said, “He’s completely developing and evolving every single day. It went from him not making eye contact to making eye contact, him not smiling to smiling.”

She continued, “He’s starting to giggle. Every day is a new something. I swear, sometimes it’s a nap and he wakes up and there’s a new something, and you’re just mind-blown. He’s so freaking adorable, and you just want to eat him up.”

Gina Rodriguez’s Painful Birth Story

The Not Dead Yet star is currently recovering from having injured her hip in labor. She described the incident, saying that the pain was intense.

“During pushing, I said, ‘I feel like my leg is falling off,’ and they were like ‘Push into the pain,’ and then I heard a loud pop, and I was like, ‘That pain, you mean?'” Rodriguez recalled. “And I kept pushing and kept going until my little man came out.”

While the actress still reports feeling pain, she says that walking has been a big help throughout her recovery.

Gina Put a Lot of Thought into Her Son’s Name

Arturo Holmes/WireImage via Getty Images

Baby Charlie, whose middle name is Ray, got his handle from some of his parents’ deceased loved ones. Rodriguez told interviewers that her son “holds a lot of beautiful ancestors in his name.”

Although Rodriguez has been sharing moments from her motherhood journey on Instagram, she’s protecting her child’s privacy by not showing his face on social media.

Funny enough, the actress met her husband in 2016 on the set of Jane the Virgin, in which she played a woman who is accidentally impregnated through artificial insemination. The got engaged in 2018 and married the following year.