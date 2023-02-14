Gisele Bündchen Celebrates First Valentine’s Day Since Tom Brady Divorce

It seems as if the world’s sweetest holiday is starting to celebrate singles more than soulmates.

Model, Gisele Bündchen, shared her Valentine’s Day kisses with her pups this year. This reveal is making headlines on the heels of her recent divorce from retired NFL star Tom Brady. The two announced the finalization of their divorce in October 2022, citing irreconcilable differences as the driving force behind their separation.

With no reports of either partner seeking new romantic entanglements, it’s only fitting for the model to express her unending love for her loyal pets.

Celebrating Love

The endearing photographs were posted to her Instagram with the caption, “Pure love!! I am convinced they are little angels on Earth. Happy Valentine’s Day to all!”

The pups look quite happy in the post, showering Bündchen with an array of slobbery kisses. She is joining thousands of other singles worldwide as they wish a happy Valentine’s Day to friends, family, coworkers, beloved fictional characters, themselves, and yes, pets.

A Legacy At Its End

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s marriage was a true Hollywood romance. The two met in 2006 and were married in 2009, surrounded by family and friends. During their 13-year marriage, the couple had two children together.

The pair still share a bond, stating that their split with “amicable and mutual.” Their journey continues as they navigate the newness of co-parenting and settling into the single life.

Since the couples split, they’ve both been investing their time into personal projects. Gisele has jetted off to Costa Rica to spend time with family and learn the timeless martial art of jiu-jitsu. Brady has slipped into business endeavors by starting his own football-based podcast.