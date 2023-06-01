Gisele Bündchen Strips Down For New Swimsuit Campaign

You could say that Gisele Bündchen’s career is going swimmingly.

Videos by Rare

In a new ad for Luis Vuitton, the model shows off her effortless travel style in a one-piece logo swimsuit paired with a pair of wide-leg white pants. The video follows her on a trip to the beach, where she eventually ditches her bottoms to relax on the shore. With her at all times is her Horizon suitcase.

Gisele Bündchen Hits the Beach in Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton shared the clip, as well as a carousel of glamorous photos, on their official Instagram page. The beachy ads are part of a larger campaign titled “Horizons Never End,” dedicated to showcasing their Horizon collection.

At 42, the former Victoria’s Secret angel is just getting warmed up for what promises to be a fruitful second season of her career. Page Six tells us that Bündchen had previously put modeling on the backburner in order to be a wife and mom. She also quit walking the runway in 2015.

However, since her divorce from former quarterback Tom Brady, the supermodel has been “supercharged” about continuing her career!

Of course, Gisele Bündchen doesn’t just think about herself. She’s also proven that she’s invested in making the world a better place! In 2020, the model created the Luz Alliance Fund in collaboration with the Brazil Foundation with the goal of providing pandemic relief back home. Now, the organization raises money for conservation projects in Brazil.

Recently, the mom of two appeared at the Luz Alliance Fund Gala in Miami. She shared a beautiful Instagram post thanking everyone who joined her at the event.

“I used to think how can I make a difference?,” she wrote in her caption. “I am just one person in this enormous world and there is just too much to do, but early on I understood that to amplify change it is essential to join forces and that trough dedication and collaboration everything is possible.”

She continued, “From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank everyone who was at the Luz Alliance Gala yesterday, helping us to support nature. Together we were able to raise funds that will be help so many people and projects in Brazil.”

Read More: Sharon Stone Talks Getting Dropped by Hollywood 20 Years After She Had A Stroke