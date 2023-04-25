Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney Share Intimate Moment Amidst Reports of His Girlfriend Unfollowing Her on Social Media

Talk about adding fuel to the fire! Co-stars Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell recently sparked cheating rumors by looking a little too cozy while filming Anyone But You in Australia. Now, they’ve been spotted in one another’s arms as they posed for pictures at CinemaCon to promote the rom-com, according to Page Six.

In the pics, the Euphoria star and the Top Gun: Maverick actor can be seen laughing together, looking fondly into each other’s eyes, and putting their arms around each other. This comes just after Powell’s girlfriend, Gigi Paris, reportedly unfollowed Sweeney on Instagram — a decision that has caused many to believe that things are over between the actor and the model.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

Anyone But You Co-Stars Reinforce Rumors at CinemaCon

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The two actors didn’t just seem close on camera. People reported that Powell and Sweeney teamed up to present the very first footage of Anyone But You before a live audience at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. During their witty banter, the pair demonstrated a remarkable rapport with one another.

At one point, Sydney Sweeney teased her co-star by calling him “Top Gun.” The actor’s flirty reply was, “I love when she calls me that.”

The White Lotus actress also joked that she’d mistaken Powell for his fellow Top Gun actor, Miles Teller.

“You knew I’m not Miles Teller,” said Powell later.

“No, I did. I actually thought you were Tom Cruise, though,” Sweeney said.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for CinemaCon

New details of the film’s plot were revealed through the pair’s presentation. Anyone But You promises to be an enemies-to-lovers story about two difficult people who eventually fall for each other. The Set It Up actor referred to Sweeney’s character as a “real nightmare” and his own as an “a–h—.”

“And what better place to put a nightmare and an a–h— than on the other side of the world in the most romantic setting imaginable?” he concluded.