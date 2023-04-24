Glen Powell’s Girlfriend Stops Following Actor’s Co-Star Sydney Sweeney Amid Joint Filming in Australia

It looks like there could be trouble in paradise — or at least trouble in Australia.

Model Gigi Paris and actor Glen Powell have been in a relationship since 2020. However, since Powell started shooting an untitled rom-com in Sydney, Australia, rumors have been circulating that he may be cheating with his co-star, Sydney Sweeney.

For the most part, these rumors have been fueled by behind-the-scenes photos and videos of the pair’s adorable chemistry, both on and off set. While some moments between the co-stars were captured by paparazzi, there have also been plenty of friendly-looking pictures uploaded to social media by the stars themselves.

BuzzFeed tells us that Twitter has been teeming with excitement over the possibility of a real-life romance between the two actors. Many of the comments have been in support of the Powell-Sweeney pairing based on how cute they are together. Others are simply hoping for celebrity drama.

Glen Powell Gets Close to Sydney Sweeney On and Off Set

According to Page Six, Gigi Paris traveled all the way to Australia to visit her boyfriend at work. However, the visit lasted less than two weeks. Now, the model appears to have unfollowed Sydney Sweeney on Instagram. Fans are wondering whether this indicates a fallout, or even a breakup, between Paris and Powell.

Gossip account DeuxMoi claims to have received confirmation from an insider that Gigi Paris and Glen Powell have split up. They also cited Gigi’s own Instagram stories as evidence that something hasn’t been right between the two for some time.

So far, it doesn’t seem like the infidelity rumors have had any effect on the Euphoria star’s relationship with entrepreneur and restauranteur Jonathan Davino. The couple has been engaged since February 2022.

Of the rom-com itself, few details have surfaced, other than that it stars Sweeney and Powell and is being directed by Will Gluck.

However, Sydney Sweeney did reveal to Entertainment Tonight that “It is so funny. And it gives love, it gives humor, it gives sex. It gives all the great things that make a movie. And we want to bring back the good ‘ol rom-coms with Will Gluck, and we’re having a great time doing it.”

