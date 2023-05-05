‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Is Reportedly Being Named as the ‘Best Marvel Film in Years’ Despite Rotten Tomatoes Score

The final film in the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy is receiving major buzz on Twitter, with many calling Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 the best Marvel film in years. However, the movie holds the lowest Rotten Tomatoes score of all three Guardians of the Galaxy films.

While Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 holds a high rotten tomatoes score of 80 percent, the first film has a 92 percent certified fresh score, while Vol. 2 holds an 85 percent score. Although, Vol. 3 has the highest audience score of all the films in the trilogy, which currently sits at 96 percent.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Exceeds Audience Expectations

Fans of the MCU have turned to Twitter to share their thoughts on the new film. One user tweeted “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is easily the best movie Marvel have made in a while. It’s fun, action packed, emotional, shocking, a beautiful end to the last 9 years of the Guardians in the MCU. It’s got a good sense of goofy comedy while also being a very serious themed movie.” Another wrote, “Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3 is the best Marvel Studios film since Guardians of The Galaxy 1. It really is a love letter to the first film and GOTG Vol 3 really is one of the best Marvel films in a very very long time. I’m really excited for his Superman.”

The online praise from fans didn’t stop there, with another Twitter user writing, “I’m trying to be cautious bc I don’t want to do the annoying hyperbole thing buuuuttttt I do think Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is so damn good. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, and you’ll have seen possibly the best Marvel movie?” A fourth fan simply tweeted, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is the best Marvel movie since Avengers: End Game.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was released in theaters on May 5 and stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Bradley Cooper, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Karen Gillan, and Pom Klementieff. The film is directed by James Gunn, just like the last two installments. An official synopsis for the film reads “…Our beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these days. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.”