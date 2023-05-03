Gwyneth Paltrow Says Ben Affleck Was ‘Excellent’ In Bed

Battle of the exes! In a game of “Brad or Ben,” Gwyneth Paltrow revealed some saucy details about her past relationships with Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck.

The Goop CEO appeared on an episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast with Alex Cooper on Wednesday to talk about life, love, and, apparently, her ex-boyfriends. When asked the million dollar question, which one was better in bed, Paltrow said that it was “really hard” to decide.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

“Brad was like the sort of major chemistry, love of your life, kind of, at the time and then Ben was, like, technically excellent,” she explained. According to People, she claimed that both men were equals in the kissing department.

Brad or Ben? Gwyneth Paltrow Has to Choose!

Mari Sarai/WireImage via Getty Images, Kevin Mazur Archive/WireImage via Getty Images

Paltrow was asked to compare her exes in a variety of other categories, as well. She named Ben as both the most likely to make her laugh and the most likely to get into an argument with her. Brad, on the other hand, was more romantic, had better style, and was the better actor.

However, the ultimate contest was a game of “F–k, Marry, Kill” featuring Affleck, Pitt, and her ex-husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

“Obviously, I’d marry Chris Martin because he gave me my two children, who are the loves of my life,” said Paltrow, “So I would do that all again.”

Next, the Iron Man actress chose Brad Pitt to sleep with one more time, leaving Ben out in the cold — although Paltrow hesitated to give her answer until Cooper clarified that “kill” was just a figure of speech in the game.

Gwyneth Paltrow was engaged to Brad Pitt in 1996, but broke things off in 1997, Page Six tells us. She then dated Ben Affleck until 2000. The Shakespeare in Love star was married musician Chris Martin in 2003, and the couple stayed together for 10 years. They share two children, Apple and Moses. Currently, Paltrow is married to television writer Brad Fulchuk.