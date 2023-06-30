Hammerhead Shark Circles Paddleboarder In Terrifying Video

Contrary to what we see in the movies, the vast majority of the sharks are harmless. Of the 375 or so species of sharks known to science, more than 97% of them just like to do shark things and leave people alone.

We don’t even taste good to them. In fact, there’s only about a dozen types of sharks are known to attack humans.

Sadly, sharks aren’t the smartest fish in the sea, and attacks on humans usually occur because they’re not smart enough to distinguish a seal from a person. And they have teeth, lots and lots of teeth. They also like to use these many teeth to taste things like they’re at the world’s largest Red Lobster buffet.

Nature gave dumb sharks lots of teeth in the same way it gave your drunk cousin Bubba fireworks on July 4th. Neither is a good combination for anybody in the immediate area.

And unfortunately for this paddleboarder, she was in the area of one of the most dangerous sharks in the ocean – the fearsome hammerhead shark. This 500-pound behemoth can grow to 20 feet long and weighs as much as a male lion.

This paddleboarder played it smart and very calmly made her way back to the boat. Her partner on the other paddleboard appears to engage the strategy of staying as still as possible, which has been nature’s time-honored and very successful defense strategy for animals seeking to avoid becoming a stain on the ground (or water). See that video below…

Luckily, the hammerhead appears to circle her board simply out of curiosity.

Of course, sharks also attack people when they’re “simply curious,” too because, of course, they’re sharks!