Harrison Ford Has Sweet Reunion with ‘Indiana Jones’ Co-Star

Harrison Ford will say goodbye to the character of Indiana Jones in next year’s hugely anticipated sequel. But before he does, Indy will see an old friend one more time.

An emotional Ford helped unveil the trailer for Indiana Jones 5 at the Disney fan expo D23 on Saturday, according to Yahoo! Entertainment.

While the film’s creators have not yet revealed its specific title, Harrison Ford reportedly raved about the project before sharing its first trailer at D23.

Ford is crediting new cast member Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who plays his goddaughter, with helping deliver the new film. But while they’ll be onscreen for the first time, Indy will reconnect with an old buddy from decades ago.

Ke Huy Quan, who played Indiana Jones’ young pal Short Round in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, is coming back for the heart-swelling event.

“This is it,” an emotional Ford said at D23, according to Yahoo!

“I am very proud to say, ‘This is fantastic,’” Ford said. He then reportedly pointed to Waller-Bridge, saying she “was one of the reasons.”

He added: “I will not fall down for you again!”

Indiana Jones’ New Reunion With Old Friend Short Round

Meanwhile, Ke Huy Quan, for his own part, is rekindling his acting career in a big way. His performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once, released earlier this year, returned him to the public eye.

In perhaps an even bigger boost to his career, Ke Huy Quan is also part of the cast of Season 2 of Loki. It too is due for release next year.

The cast of the fifth Indiana Jones movie also includes Antonio Banderas, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, Toby Jones, and Shaunette Renée Wilson — all in yet-undisclosed roles. New imagery for the film suggested Mikkelsen will play a Nazi villain, according to Yahoo!

Rumors circulated last year that Chris Pratt might soon sport the sable fedora that Indiana Jones wears. But the actor said in a July interview that Harrison Ford recently scared him off from ever considering the role.

“All I know is I once saw a quote from Harrison Ford … [that] was enough to scare me,” Pratt said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. “[He said something] like, ‘When I die, Indiana Jones dies.’ And I’m like, ‘Am I gonna get haunted by the ghost of Harrison Ford one day when he dies if I play [Indiana Jones]?”

Ford’s actual quote was, “I’m Indiana Jones. When I’m gone, he’s gone.”

About four months ago, Ford gave fans a sneak peek at next year’s Indiana Jones movie — and a release date too.

Ford said that the early plan for the film is to release on June 30, 2023.