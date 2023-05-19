Harrison Ford Playfully Responds to Reporter Who Says He’s ‘Still Very Hot’ at the Age of 80

Harrison Ford proved that he’s still got game with his response to a starstruck reporter.

During the Cannes Film Festival press conference for his latest film, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the 80-year-old star encountered a reporter whose first words were, “Hi, how are you? I still think you’re very hot.”

Amid laughter from the audience, the reporter added, “We were stunned to see you take off your shirt in the second scene. You’ve still got it. How do you keep fit?”

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

According to The Independent, Ford didn’t miss a beat with his reply.

“I have been, uh, blessed with this body. Thanks for noticing,” he said.

Harrison Ford Receives Honorary Palme D’Or at Cannes

Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images

Ahead of the Indiana Jones premiere, Harrison Ford was awarded an honorary Palme d’Or for lifetime achievement. According to the Festival de Cannes website, this trophy is “a timeless symbol” of the annual event that “has been awarded to the best film in the Official Competition for over 60 years.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the audience was shown a reel showcasing Ford’s performances.

“They say when you’re about to die, you see your life flash before your eyes, and I just saw my life flash before my eyes,” said the Star Wars actor.

“I’m very moved by this… I’m so grateful to be able to work with artists like Jim, Phoebe, Mads, and I’m deeply moved by this honor,” Ford said on receiving his award, referring to director James Mangold and co-stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelsen. He also included a special acknowledgment to his wife, Calista Flockhart.

“But I got a movie you ought to see,” the star concluded. “It’s right behind me. So let me get out of the way and thank you again for this.”

The screening of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny at the Cannes Film Festival received a five-minute standing ovation, The Hollywood Reporter tells us. It is the first movie in the franchise not directed by Steven Spielberg.