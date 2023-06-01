Harry and Meghan Decided to Stop Writing Books and Documentaries Since There is ‘Nothing Left to Say’

It looks like Harry and Meghan are stepping out of the spotlight, at least as far as their private lives are concerned.

Videos by Rare

Recently, an anonymous source revealed to The Sun that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are done recounting their experiences with the royal family.

“That period of their life is over — as there is nothing left to say,” claimed the insider.

Since retreating from palace life in 2020 and moving to California, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have come out with a variety of public confessionals regarding their strained relationship with the rest of Harry’s family.

Harry and Meghan Have Shared Their Story Several Times

In an interview with Oprah, the couple got candid about racism among the royals, particularly citing an instance where there was some concern over how dark their baby’s skin would be. Then, Netflix released a documentary telling the Sussexes’ story in more detail.

Last year, a hopeful source told The Sun that the duke and duchess were reaching the end of their “era of visibility.” Instead, they were looking forward to 2023 as a “year of reconciliation.”

However, at the beginning of this year, Prince Harry penned his life story in a memoir titled Spare, in which revealed a variety of shocking details about his upbringing and adult life as the son of King Charles III.

Reportedly, the relationships between Harry and his father and brother have been strained for some time. Although the three recently saw each other during the king’s coronation, Harry did not sit with William, nor did he remain long after the ceremony. In fact, he immediately took a plane back to California. Meghan did not attend, choosing to stay behind with her children.

Around the time of the coronation, former butler Paul Burrell spoke up about the tension in the royal family. He alleged that there would be “no chance of reconciliation anytime soon.”

The iciness between Harry and his relatives seems to continue as he and Meghan recover from their frightening paparazzi experience. Speaking with ET, a source reported that the royal family would not be commenting on the incident.