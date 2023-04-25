Harry Belafonte, Renowned Musician and Activist Who Popularized Calypso Music Globally, Passes Away at Age 96

Harry Belafonte, the Jamaican-American singer, songwriter and actor who was the face of his style of music, had died. He was 96.

Belafonte is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, inducted just last year in the Early Influence category.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

Representatives for the musician announced his death in a statement, saying that Belafonte died “of congestive heart failure at his New York home at the age of 96, his wife Pamela [Frank] by his side.”

Born Harold George Bellanfanti Jr. in Harlem, New York on March 1, 1927, Belafonte spent time both in Harlem and in his mother’s native Jamaica as a youth. It was the latter that influenced his choice in music.

“My mother took us there to avoid the pressures and the pains of New York,” he told The Scotsman in 2012. “She took us there because it was easier to raise a child in the village than it was on the streets of New York.”

Harry Belafonte Passes Away at 96

Today we honor and remember the life of our friend, Harry Belafonte. Take a moment with us to reflect and honor his legacy and enjoy this Sesame Street classic. pic.twitter.com/MwLJDc4kt5 — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) April 25, 2023

He later joined the Navy, where he met Paul Robeson, who became his mentor. Belafonte signed his firs record deal in 1949 after spending several years toiling on the New York club scene.

He began as a jazz singer before making his way to pop, then ultimately became a folk singer.

In 1956, he released Calypso, which topped the Billboard charts by riding the success of smash hit Day-O (Banana Boat Song) and selling more than 1 million copies.

“I always invited participation when I performed it and the audience always happily jumped in,” he told the Library of Congress in 2019. “It became a regular part of my routine. Even on the street, I would see people and they’d yell, ‘Hey, ‘Day-O’!’ I took it as a badge of honor.”

He carried over his musical success to acting in movies and television, and in 1968, served as host on The Tonight Show — making him the first Black person to host a late-night talk show. Some og his guests included Martin Luther King, Jr. and Bobby Kennedy.

“When Dr. King called me in the first instance, I think he reached out for me because he needed to reach out to a much broader constituency than he had been serving,” Belafonte once said of his first meeting with the then-24-year-old King. “He said, ‘You know, I don’t know all that will be… I don’t know where this goes. All I do know is that I am compelled to go with it… At the end I told him, ‘I make the commitment, I’m in. I have no idea where this will go either, but I will stay the course no matter what.”

He is survived by his third wife, photographer Pamela Frank, and children Adrienne Belafonte Biesemeyer, Shari Belafonte, David Belafonte and Gina Belafonte as well as two stepchildren Sarah Frank and Lindsey Frank.