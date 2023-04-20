Helen Mirren Reflects on the Delightful Experience of Collaborating with Harrison Ford in ‘1923’

It looks like Helen Mirren isn’t complaining when it comes to her co-star for the Yellowstone prequel series, 1923.

The Oscar-winning actress stars alongside Harrison Ford as Cara and Jacob Dutton, a married couple struggling to keep their family land. In a conversation with The Wrap, Mirren revealed that she’s thrilled to be back on set with the Indiana Jones star.

“He’s amazing. He really is. The stature he’s held, as a major, humongous movie star, all that time, at the same time as somebody who doesn’t love the limelight. He has this interior quality to him,” said the Gosford Park actress. “He’s come to a place where he can be easy with other actors. It’s immensely generous and incredibly professional. Not remotely spoiled movie star, at all. I genuinely love him. If I wasn’t married…”

Helen and Harrison Are Glad To Be Working Together Again

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Ford and Mirren have been married on screen before. In 1986, they starred in a film adaptation of Paul Theroux’s novel The Mosquito Coast as Allie and Margot Fox.

On returning to the marital bed with her co-star, Mirren, 77, said, “I’m lying there and I’m thinking, I’m in bed with Harrison Ford. I was so excited, I can’t tell you. I had to pretend to be cool. Don’t tell him. Promise me.”

In the past, Harrison Ford has been equally generous with his praise for the actress. Earlier this year, he told Today that he was pleased to be working with Helen Mirren once again.

“It’s almost as if we’ve been married for 40 years,” he said. “She’s just a delight to work with. And she doesn’t take herself terribly seriously.”

Although the actor has just entered his 80s, he’s not interested in slowing down. He told interviewers, “The idea of not working doesn’t make much sense to me. It’s really where I feel most alive.”

You can stream 1923 on Paramount+.

