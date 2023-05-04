Hilarious Video Shows Passengers ‘Voting’ Off Disruptive Flyer from Plane

This week, a Survivor-esque situation occurred on a Frontier flight from New Jersey to Georgia when two women were removed from the flight after a fight. The most bizarre aspect of the situation was that one of the women was actually voted off the plane by many annoyed passengers. The dramatic scene was captured in a series of TikToks that have since gone viral.

The layered situation began when a couple started arguing with a flight attendant because they wanted to move seats. After the man began to have words with the flight attendant, his female companion started fighting with another woman dressed in gray. The woman, who was wearing a black hoodie, claimed she was only trying to protect the man she was flying with.

Insane Situation on Plane Doesn’t Stop Escalating

After a verbal altercation, the unnamed woman in black was escorted off the plane. Other passengers felt that it was unfair that only the woman dressed in black was kicked off the plane, with many believing that the woman clad in gray should have also been removed from the flight.

This is when one man decides to turn the passengers of the plane into a jury, and exclaims, “If you want her removed from the flight, please raise your hand. I’m not even kidding. If you can hear me, raise your hand if you want her removed from the flight. I’m not even kidding, I got 40 hands up.” The footage on TikTok shows many passengers slowly raising their hands during the man’s rant.

Somehow, this one passenger decided he had the authority to make major decisions on the plane, and it worked. He told one security officer, “Sir, I want her off the plane. I don’t care, I’m trying to prove a point. If you want to be a d – – k to people, we’re going to be a d – – k back.” Shortly after this exchange, the woman in gray was escorted off the plane.

