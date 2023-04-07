Hilary Duff’s Husband Matthew Koma Gets Kicked Off Twitter for Impersonating Gwyneth Paltrow

Matthew Koma isn’t sorry for impersonating Gwyneth Paltrow on Twitter. In fact, the musician says he’d do it again!

Last Tuesday, singer-songwriter Matthew Koma was banned from Twitter after commenting on a post about Paltrow’s ski trial… as Gwyneth Paltrow. Koma changed his name and picture on the app to match the actress’s profile, then replied to a photo from the trial referencing the $1 in damages which she was awarded.

“I’ll take my dollar now,” read the caption, to which Koma replied, “Same.” The Twitter post was screenshotted by Page Six.

Koma confirmed that his account was banned in his Instagram story. He shared an image of the suspension notice, captioned, “Goodbye Twitter. The troll was worth it.”

Matthew Koma’s Twitter Account Has Been Suspended

In another Instagram story, Koma joked about his suspension, saying that he was grateful “for all the kind messages” and that he was “looking forward to the next time” he could “impersonate a celebrity on a social media platform.”

Us Weekly tells us that the singer also used the viral Barbie meme format to address his Twitter prank. He filled in the blank space after “This Barbie is” with the words “Not Gwenyth Paltrow but is Gwenyth Paltrow.”

Matthew Koma recently celebrated three years of marriage with How I Met Your Father star Hilary Duff. People says that the actress commented on her husband’s love affair with practical jokes on The Kelly Clarkson Show, specifically addressing the time he apparently pasted photos of the Jonas Brothers over every picture in the couple’s home.

“He’s a really great prankster,” said Duff. “Honestly, some of the posts on Instagram, if you don’t follow him on Instagram, it’s quite a laugh. Sometimes his stuff is so weird it goes over my head. I’m like, ‘I didn’t get that one.’ And then the other ones I’m like, ‘I’m dead, you’re so funny!'”