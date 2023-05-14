Inside Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel’s Whirlwind Relationship

Jonathan Scott knows a thing or two about sharing. He shares HGTV series Property Brothers with his twin brother, Drew. He’s also been sharing parenting responsibilities with his girlfriend Zooey Deschanel’s ex-husband.

Recently, Scott opened up about his unique family dynamic with ET. He claims that the glue that holds everything together is good communication — a skill he and his brother developed while working together.

Videos by Rare

“It honestly just stems from what Drew and I created,” said the television personality. “We have a ‘no BS’ policy. If there’s ever anything that’s troubling us, we get it out before it turns into something bigger than it needs.”

He added, “Zooey also has the greatest conflict resolution skills of anyone I’ve ever known. She’s incredible. Our communication keeps everything together.”

Zooey’s Kids Love “Mommy and Daddy and Jonathan”

The Dream Home co-author also had nothing but good things to say about Deschanel’s ex, film producer Jacob Pechenik.

“The kids’ dad is a great dad,” said Scott. “We have an amazing relationship there as well. I love it when the kids draw photos. They draw Mommy and Daddy and Jonathan. It’s really sweet.”

Zooey Deschanel and Jacob Pechenik were married from 2015-2020. They have two kids together, 7-year-old Elsie and 6-year-old Charlie. According to People, the couple technically split up in 2019, finalizing their divorce in 2020. They share joint custody of their children.

Jonathan Scott has been in a relationship with the 500 Days of Summer actress since 2019. The pair met on an episode of Carpool Karaoke. Scott praised his girlfriend’s talent and passion in the ET interview.

“Everything she does she just knocks it out of the park,” he said. “Everything she does she pours her heart into it — but mostly being a mom. She’s just the most incredible mom anybody could ever ask for.”