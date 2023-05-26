Is Arnold Schwarzenegger Joining The Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Arnold Schwarzenegger recently revealed that he would be open to becoming part of the MCU if the opportunity arose. During an interview with Men’s Health, Schwarzenegger was asked if he would be open to appearing in a Marvel film, to which he replied, “If the role is right!”

Schwarzenegger was recently linked to the Marvel Cinematic Universe when he expressed his thoughts on the newest Guardians of the Galaxy film. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 stars Schwarzenegger’s son-in-law, Chris Pratt.

Arnold Schwarzenegger Open To Joining MCU

After viewing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Schwarzenegger tweeted, “I saw #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 last night and WOW, @prattprattpratt, you crushed it. A non-stop, perfect mix of comedy and action. I loved it and I’m very, very proud of you.”

During his Men’s Health interview, Schwarzenegger also discussed his dynamic career. He said, “I didn’t plan to be the action star in movies. I didn’t plan to be governor of the state of California. I didn’t plan on being the warrior for a clean environment—or any of those things. When I see there’s a vacuum . . . Then I jump in.”

Schwarzenegger, who just took a four-year-hiatus from Hollywood, will be making his return to acting in the upcoming action film, Breakout. Breakout will be directed by Scott Waugh and will follow Schwarzenegger’s character as he attempts to break his stepson out of a foreign prison after he is framed for murder.

Schwarzenegger is also the subject of the upcoming Netflix documentary series, Arnold. Arnold is an unapologetic look at the trials and tribulations of Schwarzenegger’s life, and will be released on the popular streamer on June 7. In a trailer for the upcoming documentary, Schwarzenegger said, “There were things I had to learn, obstacles I had to overcome.”

It is not clear if the beloved action hero has any actual plans to join the MCU, but it may be the perfect way to spice up the long-running film universe.

