Is Emily Ratajkowski Dating a Woman?

Emily Ratajkowski may still be playing the field, but lately, she’s been putting more thought into what she wants. Right now, she’s waiting to meet the woman of her dreams.

The model opened up to HommeGirls director Jen Brill about the current state of her love life via Instagram DM. When asked if she’d ever consider dating another woman, EmRata said she’d be down.

“I would love to,” she replied (via Elle). “Waiting for the right one to come along. I’ve always been someone who’s more attracted to vibe than specifics of physicality so sometimes it’ll just randomly hit me, and I’ll be like, ‘Whoa, I’m attracted to this person!'”

EmRata Talks Dating and Attraction in Interview

In the meantime, the Gone Girl actress is soaking up the single life.

“I’m proud of myself,” said Ratajkowski, adding that her younger self “would have prob settled for some mid dude just to have a bf.”

Brill also asked the model how she meets people. EmRata said that she isn’t picky, but definitely prefers not to date complete strangers.

“I’ve only gone on one date from an app but it was with someone who I also had mutual friends with,” she explained. “I’m really open to meeting people whatever way! But I do think mutuals is always a nice way to vet people.”

The My Body author isn’t currently seeing anyone seriously, but she did admit to having a thing for rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

“In person she is, like, unspeakably beautiful,” said Ratajkowski (via Page Six), “And she’s nice. And humble. So I stan.”

Ratajkowski opened up about her sexuality to Harper’s Bazaar in November 2022, after having come out as bisexual on TikTok.

“I think sexuality is on a sliding scale,” the My Body author told interviewers. “I don’t really believe in straight people.”