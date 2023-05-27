Is Rebel Wilson The Next 007?

No, Rebel Wilson isn’t going to be the next 007. She did, however, audition for a different role in the next film.

At the Cannes Film Festival, the Australian actress explained to Variety that it all started when she hosted the BAFTA Awards in 2022. The Senior Year star said that, before hitting the stage with her material, she had to run a few of her jokes about the popular spy franchise past Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson.

“What was really cool was getting to audition for Bond,” Rebel Wilson said. Although the audition was last year, the actress didn’t mention whether or not she’d gotten the role. She also didn’t say much about the character she was hoping to play.

Rebel Wilson Announced Her Debut as a Director

Natalie Abbott, Rebel Wilson, Charlotte MacInnes and Stevie Jean celebrate the launch of The Deb during the Cannes Film Festival. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Warner Music.

Wilson attended the Cannes Film Festival this year not only as an actress, but as a director, as well. She announced that she’ll be adapting Australian musical The Deb as a feature film. Deadline reports that the movie, which centers around two girls looking for a date to the Debutante Ball, will begin shooting in September. Wilson will also have a role on screen.

The Pitch Perfect actress told Variety that the upcoming project is very important to her. She revealed that she’s turned down the opportunity to direct in the past, saying, “Oh my God, if I have to take a year out of my life and not be an actress and be a director, it has to be something that I am massively passionate about.”

She continued, “I really like seeing my culture on screen.” Referencing Australian films Muriel’s Wedding and “The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, the 43-year-old said that she “really wanted to create a movie that was like the modern version of those.”

“Those movies have such charm, they’re so colorful, and they’re very funny. And they have real heart to them,” Wilson said.