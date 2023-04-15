Is There a New ‘Baywatch’ Series In The Works?

Is a revival of the iconic TV series Baywatch in the works? According to Deadline, production company Freemantle, which holds the rights to the popular show, has been engaged in early discussions with potential television broadcasters and streaming services to explore the possibility of developing a new Baywatch series.

“There are currently no creatives attached to the reboot,” Deadline noted. The original Baywatch series led actors like David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson to international stardom. But, there has yet to be any talk about the original cast returning.

In fact, the idea of rebooting Baywatch has been circulating for a few years. As far back as 2018, Fremantle International COO Bob McCourt had mentioned to Deadline that a remake had been discussed, despite the terrible performance of the 2017 Baywatch movie featuring Dwayne Johnson.

Baywatch became a popular action-adventure drama television series that revolved around the lives of several attractive lifeguards patrolling the beaches of Los Angeles County, California, and Hawaii. the show aired for 11 seasons. and featured a large ensemble cast, including notable actors like Hasselhoff, Anderson, Alexandra Paul, Gregory Alan Williams, Parker Stevenson, Billy Warlock, Erika Eleniak, Yasmine Bleeth, and others.

Originally canceled after its first season on NBC, Baywatch later found success in syndication and became the most-watched television series in the world, with a massive weekly audience of over 1.1 billion viewers, despite receiving consistent negative critical reviews.