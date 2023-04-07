Jack Black Opens Up About Fatherhood: ‘You’re Always Wondering’

Actor, comedian and musician Jack Black has always been a little bit on the wild and crazy side. It’s by design, part of his act, and it works.

But fatherhood has sort of calmed him down, Black suggested in a conversation with People.

“What surprised me is how much I worry,” he said.

Black, 53, is the father to sons o Tommy David, 14, and Sammy Jason, 16. He said that when his first son was born, he realized instantly that he signed up “for a whole lifetime of just wanting the best for them.”

“You spend so much time and energy just thinking about that,” he said. “Also, it’s harder than you think when you first start. Because you’re always wondering, ‘Am I doing this right? I don’t know If I’m doing the right parenting thing.’ But you do the best you can, and you hope for the best.”

Black added that his priority has always been his children’s happiness.

“I mean, the hard thing is that being the child of a celebrity is not easy,’ he said. “It has some special stresses that are not [typical of] normal childhood stuff.”

Black has been married to the boys’ mother, musician Tanya Haden, for 17 years. He is currently starring as a voice actor (and part-time singer) in The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

It’s the type of fun role in which Black specializes.

“When you’re looking at it as a parent, it adds a level of unexpected adulthood,” he told People. “Because I spent my whole life going, ‘I’m never going to have kids.’ Because I’m kind of a kid.”

“So it forces you to say, ‘OK. Look, let’s be responsible now. Let’s figure out the right thing to do in all these different situations.’ [Things] that you never really even paid attention to before.”