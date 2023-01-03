James Corden Says He Almost Starred in ‘The Whale’ Before Brendan Fraser

James Corden has just revealed that he was considered for the lead role in Brendan Fraser’s Oscar-tuned movie The Whale. Speaking with Deadline’s columnist Peter Hammond, The Late Night Show host shared, “I was going to play the part.”

The film earned Fraser a Golden Globe nomination back in December. The movie, directed by Darren Aronofsky, has Fraser playing Charlie, a recluse English teacher who is obese and is attempting to reconnect with a 17-year-old daughter Elle. Elle is portrayed by Stranger Things actress Sadie sink.

The Whale Trailer

According to Corden, there was a point when he was officially on board but people thought that the 44-year-old actor was too young for the role, compared to 54-year-old Fraser. Corden also noted that filmmaker and fashion designer Tom Ford was originally attached to help with the project which is based on a play by Samuel D. Hunter who also wrote the screenplay for the film. “Tom Ford was going to direct,” Corden added.

He also noted that George Clooney had also been briefly attached to the film saying he would only make the film if a real 600-lb unknown actor was cast in the role of Charlie. Unfortunately, it was a deal-breaker for the Ocean’s Eleven actor and his version never came to light.

Brendan Fraser on ‘The Whale’

Hammond did say that the director indeed confirmed all of the late-night host’s claims about the film’s development through a separate interview. Corden went on to say that he also auditioned for the part of Samwise Gamgee in The Lord of the Rings trilogy back in his early twenties.

Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Corden stated, “ “Every single person in London auditioned for ‘Lord of The Rings,’ everybody, and I auditioned for Samwise.”

“I auditioned for Samwise. I was doing it, the accent and everything! ‘Mr Frodo!'” he said, imitating the character’s accent.