James Corden Visits Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Their Home

During his visit to the United States, James Corden made a pit stop at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s home. According to the Daily Mail, the 44-year-old actor and comedian visited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s home in Montecito, California on Tuesday.

Corden, who recently bid farewell as host of The Late Late Show with James Corden in April, moved back to the UK with his family.

Ahead of his final day on The Late Late Show, Corden shared with PEOPLE, he and his wife’s choice to relocate their three children – 12-year-old son Max, 8-year-old daughter Carey, and 5-year-old daughter Charlotte – back to England. As he bid farewell to his talk show responsibilities, Corden reflected on some of his most cherished moments from the show.

“It’s so great to have had this ride,” he stated “I hope people saw the joy in it and the love that we put into it, that we were a show that took big swings. Jumping out of a plane with Tom Cruise and flying in fighter jets and singing with Paul McCartney around Liverpool and all those things: I hope that people will see that we made a show that we all really, really, really cared about.”

The Last Late Late Show: Chapter 6 – The Final Day

On the other hand, Prince Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, were last spotted at the Ms. Foundation 2023 Women of Vision Awards in New York City on May 16. The Duchess of Sussex was recognized for her global advocacy in empowering women and girls, and she surprised attendees by bringing her husband and mother, Doria Ragland, as her guests. The following day, a spokesperson for the couple revealed that they had encountered a dangerous situation after the event, with paparazzi engaging in a “near catastrophic car chase” with them and Doria. Since then, they have opted to keep a low profile.

Corden and his wife, Julia, have been friends with Harry and Meghan for several years and were present at their royal wedding in May 2018. The host and actor also created a memorable moment when he introduced Harry to California during a segment on The Late Late Show in February 2021. The duo embarked on a “tour of Hollywood” on a double-decker bus.

