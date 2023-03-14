Jamie Lee Curtis Tears Up on ‘Today’ Show Watching Winning Oscars Speech

The iconic actress made a virtual appearance on the Today to celebrate her recent Oscars win. She is pictured holding tight to her golden statuette after her win for Best Supporting Actress. This is her first Academy Award win and the first time she’s ever been nominated.

Grateful Tears

“I’m a little weepy,” Curtis shared with Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie. She watched a clip of her speech with the show hosts. “I hadn’t watched that. So that was the first time I’ve seen it.”

She hadn’t called anyone after she won the award. “I find it rude to be on your phone anywhere,” she continued. “What I did is, I realized that since we won, I wasn’t going to be going home right away. So I was literally texting my friend who helps me walk [my dog] Runi when I’m not around to find out if she could come back that night to let Runi out for an hour because I was worried that Runi would be home alone.”

She celebrated her late parents, Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis, in her award acceptance speech. Both of her parents were Oscar-nominated as well.

“They’ve been my beautiful shadow my whole life,” she explained to Kotb and Guthrie. “They walked in the room before I did anytime I went anywhere. And I always understood it and accepted it with the grace; I tried to.”

More Thanks

She mentioned wanting to share the love with her friends as well. “My friends who wanted this for me before I ever, ever would have dreamt of wanting it. And I really do feel like ‘we.’ “Because the longing for attention and appreciation for your work is universal. I don’t care whatever job you do, you hope someone appreciates you.”

She showed quite a bit of love as she took the Oscars’ stage. “To all of the people who have supported the genre movies I have made all these years, the thousands and hundreds of thousands of people, we just won an Oscar together!”