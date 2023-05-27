Jana Kramer Shares Ex Mike Caussin’s Reaction to News of Her Engagement to Allan Russell

In a recent episode of her podcast Whine Down with Jana Kramer, the 39-year-old country star opened up about her engagement to Allan Russell. The actress shed light on how her ex-husband Mike Caussin, with whom she co-parents their daughter Jolie and son Jace, learned about the news.

Following six-and-a-half months of dating, Kramer announced her engagement, and she also disclosed the response Caussin had when Jolie broke the news to him.

“Jolie was Facetiming him,” Kramer said of their 7-year-old daughter. “She’s like, ‘Guess what, Daddy? Mommy’s engaged!’ And he’s like, ‘Aw, that’s nice.’ I would have liked to have told him, but I also am like, I don’t want Jolie to have to keep secrets from her dad.”

“Then he was like, ‘Hey, can I talk to mommy.’ So I got the phone and I was like, ‘Hello, good day,'” Kramer said while laughing. “And he was like, ‘Congratulations, can we talk for a minute?’ And I was like, ‘Of course.’ So I went in the room, we were just dealing with a co-parenting situation we had to figure out. Once we resolved that conversation, then he was like, ‘Hey, I’m really happy for you. Allan’s a great guy.'”

Jana Kramer Gets Engaged to Allan Russell

Expressing gratitude to Caussin, Kramer tearfully recounted her emotional response. “Because he goes, ‘Of all people, you deserve to have someone who loves you and respects you. You deserve this. After everything I put you through, you deserve this more than anyone.’ And it meant so much to me that he said that,” she shared.

In the podcast episode, Kramer also provided additional insights into her engagement with Russell, who has a background as a soccer coach.

“It was a really beautiful night, and me and the kids were all sitting … on the front porch of the steps, and just looking out at the view,” she went on to share. “And he said my name, and I got up or whatever and then he got down on one knee, and Jolie just started jumping up and down. It was the cutest thing ever, it’s like she knew what was happening.”

Kramer previously revealed she and Russell initially connected through a dating app. Kramer and Caussin ended their six-year marriage in April 2021, and their divorce was officially concluded in July of the same year. Her upcoming marriage to Russell will be her fourth.

