Jane Fonda Hilariously Goes Viral at Cannes For Throwing Award at Director

Jane Fonda has a good arm!

While presenting at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, the Book Club actress threw the Palme d’Or at the winner, who nearly walked away without her award.

Director Justine Triet took the stage to receive the festival’s highest prize for her recent film, Anatomy of a Fall. Fonda presented her with both the iconic Palme d’Or trophy and a paper certificate stating her achievement. However, in her excitement, Triet left her scroll on the lectern.

Merci à Jane Fonda qui lance dans le dos de Justine Triet, son prix oublié sur le pupitre après son discours politisée.



In a comedic moment that has gone viral online, Jane Fonda attempted to alert the director of the mishap before she got too far away. Finally, the actress flung the scroll after her, hitting her in the back amid laughter from the audience.

It’s a good thing Triet didn’t leave behind her trophy!

The Daily Mail reports that Justine Triet didn’t notice Fonda’s epic toss, prompting someone else to pick up the scroll and attempt to hand it to her.

While perhaps Triet’s peripheral vision leaves something to be desired, her skill as a film director is indisputable. In the history of the Cannes Film Festival, she is only the third woman to take home the award. Her film, Anatomy of a Fall, tells the story of a writer who is accused of murdering her husband in their remote mountain home.

In her presentation speech, the Barbarella star noted that the very first time she attended the prestigious festival was in 1963. “There were no women directors competing at that time, and it never even occurred to us that there was something wrong with that,” she said.

This year’s festival was the subject of controversy, since it opened with a screening of Jeanne du Barry, in which Louis XV of France is portrayed by Johnny Depp. According to USA Today, many were unhappy with the choice because of the actor’s alleged abuse of Amber Heard.